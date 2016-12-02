HOLIDAY EVENT ROAD CLOSURES

Vashon Highway Closed During WinterFest Weekend Santa Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This is a message from The Vashon Chamber of Commerce:

VASHON HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURES:

Saturday December 3rd 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM Click Here for a Map Vashon Highway and small section of Bank Road will be closed between for the annual Santa Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Vashon Highway will be closed from 178th Street (Vashon Theatre) to just North of Bank Road by the Thriftway Parking Lot Bank Road will be closed from 100th to 97th.

TEMPORARY PARADE CLOSURES FOR PARADE:

Bank Road from the Fire Station drive way and 100th at the IGA Parking Lot will be closed temporarily from 5:15 PM to 5:45 PM to allow the Santa Parade to pass, these roads will be opened back up after the parade has passes.

Your patience and understanding to help keep the roads safe for all during this holiday season are greatly appreciated.

Detours start a Cove Rd on the North end and 178th on the South end.

Detours: Northbound Through Traffic From Vashon Highway south of town: west on 178th, North on 100th, West on Bank Road, North on 107th, East on Cove Rd, North on Vashon Highway Southbound Through Traffic From Vashon Highway North of Cove Rd: West on Cove Rd, South on 107th SW, East on Bank Road, South on 103rd SW (the road behind IGA), East on 178th, South on Vashon Highway.

174th Street will be open, so drivers can get around the festivities by taking 174th, Bank & Beall Road SW..

This message was posted at 8:00 PM on Saturday December 2nd and will be updated as needed.