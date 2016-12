Storm Update Winter Storm Warning issued December 03 at 1:38PM PST until December 04 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Seattle

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY.

TIMING…THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL BE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING.

SNOW AMOUNTS…10 TO 20 INCHES OF NEW SNOW IS EXPECTED WITH THE HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR STEVENS PASS AND THE LOWER AMOUNTS NEAR SNOQUALMIE PASS.

SNOW LEVELS…NEAR 3000 FEET EARLY THIS EVENING FALLING TO BELOW 2000 FEET LATE TONIGHT.

IMPACTS…TRAVELERS ACROSS THE PASSES SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR HAZARDOUS WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AND POSSIBLE TRAVEL DELAYS.