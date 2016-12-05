Storm Advisory This is information & tips from The National Weather Service:

As of 2:50 p.m. on Monday, A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SEATTLE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW… WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY.

SNOW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE TONIGHT WITH TEMPERATURES DROPPING BELOW FREEZING.

A CONVERGENCE ZONE MAY BRING A NARROW BAND OF LOCALLY HEAVIER SNOW.

SNOW SHOWERS WILL TAPER OFF EARLY TUESDAY MORNING.

MOST AREAS WILL SEE A TRACE TO 1 INCH OF SNOW.

UP TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE IF A CONVERGENCE ZONE DEVELOPS.

SNOW AND ICE ON SOME ROADWAYS AND BRIDGES MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW COULD CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES.

USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

* Check with the National Weather Service regularly for the latest forecasts watches and warnings. Make preparations now for power outages, tree damage, and other impacts. The Saturday system has the highest potential for damage but it also has the greatest range of possible outcomes.

This message was posted at 4:00pm on Dec. 5th, 2016 and will be updated as needed.