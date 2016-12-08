National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory in effect from 4 pm this afternoon to 8 am Friday.

A weather system will move from south to north over Western Washington tonight.

With cold air in place, precipitation will start as snow tonight before changing to rain by daybreak Friday. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected across most of the lowlands.

Please be prepared; Roadway surface conditions may become slippery.

People planning on travel late Thursday afternoon and night should expect winter driving conditions.

King County Transit route times may be subject to change due to road conditions.

Visit the Service Advisories page at, http://metro.kingcounty.gov/alerts for specific reroute information.

It is advised to walk carefully on snowy, icy, walkways.

Due to the potential 1 – 3 inches of snow accumulation and 10 – 20 MPH winds, Vashon roads may be slippery and difficult to drive on.

Some roads may be closed, due to the slippery conditions.

If you must drive:

Please drive slowly, don’t travel alone; take water, blankets, and a cell phone, keep others informed of your schedule; stay on main roads if possible and avoid back road shortcuts.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

If your car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

This message was posted at 10:20am on December 8, 2016, and will be updated as needed.