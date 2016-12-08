SNOW ROUTES FOR METRO AND LATE START FOR VASHON SCHOOLS

Snow Routes and School Opening Delay This is information from Vashon School District and King County Metro:

All routes in Metro’s East and Southwest snow area are currently operating via their designated snow routing and may also be delayed due to weather, road and traffic conditions. This affects Routes 119 & 119 which are Vashon Routes.

It is not possible to know when a bus will arrive at a specific location, or to provide service updates at the individual trip or stop level.

As of 2330, Route 118 is not serving Vashon Hwy btwn SW 112 St & 103 Av SW, east on SW Ellisport Rd & south on 131 Av SW to Tahlequah. Also, Route 119 not operating through Gold Beach.

Use regularly published timetables as a guide, check Metro’s online snow page for route updates, be aware of conditions in your area and be prepared for delays.

If you are traveling to Seattle, transit customers are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options.

Visit Metro’s Snow & Ice page and your route’s online timetable and snow route map for additional information.

Visit Metro Online for all transit information.

Thank you for your patience and for using Metro’s services. Travel safely Vashon Island School District will start 2.5 hours late on a PDD schedule. Buses will be running on a late start schedule. Road conditions will be reassessed at 5am to determine if schools will close.

This message was posted at 2330 on Thursday and will be updated as needed.