NOTIFICATION: WATER TAXI CANCELLED

King County Water Taxi Cancelled for balance of day Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Due to high winds, King County Water Taxi service for Vashon is cancelled for the remainder of the day. Regular service for West Seattle is running as scheduled.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at http://kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx This message was posted on 12/14/16 at 17:58.