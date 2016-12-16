SPECIAL EVENT ROAD CLOSURE

Vashon Highway Closed for March & Music Video Shoot.

This is a message regarding road closures is provided by The Vashon Chamber of Commerce in coordination with King County Roads, Public Safety & Real Estate Services:

VASHON HIGHWAY ROAD CLOSURE:

Sunday December 18th 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM Click Here for a Map Vashon Highway will be closed between 178th and Bank Road for the “Into the Infinite March & Music Video Shoot”.

No cars will be allowed in this during this time.

All cars must be cleared from the street by 7AM Sunday 12/18.

Bank Road will be open to traffic in both directions.

98th Place will be open to local traffic only. Access to Vashon Highway on 177th will be blocked.

Southbound traffic can detour around the March area by turning WEST on Bank Road to 100th, to 178th and then back to Vashon Highway.

Northbound Traffic can detour WEST 178th to 100th to Bank Road and back to Vashon Highway.

Detour Maps can be found on the Into the Infinite Event page on the Chamber of Commerce Events Calendar. CLICK HERE Your patience and understanding to help keep the roads safe for this event are greatly appreciated.

Special Use Permit Number: SUPM16-0041 This message was posted at 4:00 PM on Friday December 16th.