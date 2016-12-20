POWER OUTAGE IN TAHLEQUAH AND MAURY ISLAND

Wind Causing Power Outages This is a message from Puget Sound Energy:

There have been reports of power outages in Tahlequah (126) and parts of Maury Island (26). Restoration times are approx. 10am for Tahlequah and 9:30am for parts of Maury Island.

With the wind advisory until 6pm this evening, expect that there may be more before the storm passes.

For more information, you can go to the PSE Outage Map to find restoration times and where there are outages:

http://pse.com/accountsandservices/ServiceAlert/Pages/Outage-Map.aspx This message was posted at 08:45 on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.