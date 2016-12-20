POWER OUTAGE UPDATE

This is a message from Puget Sound Energy:

Power Outages restoration times for Tahlequah and Maury Island have been modified to later in the afternoon. Estimates now indicate a 16:00 time for Tahlequah and 13:30 for Maury Island.

With the wind advisory until 6pm this evening, expect that there may be more before the storm passes.

For more information, you can go to the PSE Outage Map to find restoration times and where there are outages:

http://pse.com/accountsandservices/ServiceAlert/Pages/Outage-Map.aspx This message was posted at 10:20 on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.