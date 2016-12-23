Chance of Snow This is a message from the National Weather Service:

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from noon today to 0300 PST Saturday…

Today:

For Vashon/Maury Islands, there will be rain before 10am, then rain and snow. Temperature will be falling to around 34 by 1pm. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. However, locations near the shores will get little, if any accumulation.

Tonight:

Expect rain and snow showers, mainly before 10pm. Low around 34. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Saturday:

A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

For those traveling in and around the Seattle region, the National Weather Service forecast is:

* Snow level… falling to near 500 feet this afternoon… then 200 feet this evening.

Rain will change to snow on hills and over elevated terrain this afternoon and evening as the snow level drops.

* Main impact… up to 3 inches of snow is expected… especially above 200 feet elevation.

NOTE: There are some locations on Vashon and Maury Islands that are between 200 & 500 ft elevation. Those areas may receive snow.

* Other impacts… travel on snow covered roads will be challenging.

Precautionary/preparedness actions…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities…

and use caution while driving.

Check with the National Weather Service regularly for the latest forecasts watches and warnings. Make preparations now for potential power outages, tree damage, and other impacts. The Saturday system has the highest potential for damage but it also has the greatest range of possible outcomes.

This message was posted at 0915 on Friday and will be updated as needed.