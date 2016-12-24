Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to K
KVSH 101.9FM – L to Z
HOLIDAY BUS SCHEDULE
December 24th, 2016 - Posted in Alerts
Holiday Schedule for Routes 118 & 119
Metro
This is a message from King County Metro:
On Sunday, December 25, Route 118 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule.
On the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26, Metro also operates a Sunday schedule and Sunday fares apply.
If your bus does not normally operate on Sunday (119), it will not operate on Monday.
For more information, visit the Metro online schedules at:
Metro Bus Schedules This message was posted at 1200 on Saturday and will be updated as needed.