HOLIDAY BUS SCHEDULE

Holiday Schedule for Routes 118 & 119

On Sunday, December 25, Route 118 will operate on a regular Sunday schedule.

On the day after Christmas, Monday, December 26, Metro also operates a Sunday schedule and Sunday fares apply.

If your bus does not normally operate on Sunday (119), it will not operate on Monday.

For more information, visit the Metro online schedules at:

Metro Bus Schedules This message was posted at 1200 on Saturday and will be updated as needed.