CANCELLED SAILINGS

December 24th, 2016 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Crewing issues Cause Ferry Cancellations Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
Due to a shortage of Coast Guard documented crew on the Sealth, the following departures are cancelled:
Southworth 5:30pm; Vashon 5:50pm; Fauntleroy 6:20pm; Vashon 6:45pm; Southworth 7:10pm; Vashon 7:30pm; Fauntleroy 8:00pm.
Service continues on the route with the Issaquah for the remainder of today’s schedule.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at:
WSF This message was posted at 1840 am on Saturday, and will be updated as needed.