FERRY CANCELLATION

Ferry Alert: Tahlequah/PT Defiance Route Out of Service

Service has been suspended on the route due to damage to the Pt. Defiance dock apron following a medical emergency. Please use alternate routes to and from Vashon Island until repairs are completed. Expect longer wait times at Fauntleroy and Southworth terminals until service is restored For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 19:45 on Saturday, and will be updated as needed.