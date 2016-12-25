Ferry Alert: Dock Apron Damaged Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route is out of service until further notice until repairs are made to the dock apron. Until then, there will be no loading and offloading of vehicle traffic. Maintenance crews have been dispatched to make the necessary repairs. WSF apologizes for the inconvenience and are advising alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island.

Expect longer than normal delays at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 0820 on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.