WATER TAXI OBSERVING THE HOLIDAYS

Water Taxi’s not operating on Dec. 26th or Jan. 2nd.

Here’s a message from King Co. Water Taxi:

The Vashon and West Seattle routes of the King County Water Taxi will not be in service on Monday, December 26, the observed Christmas holiday or Monday, January 2, the observed New Year’s Day holiday.

For more information, please visit the King Co Water Taxi website at:

http://www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx This message was posted at 17:00 on Sunday, and will be updated as needed.