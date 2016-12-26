Ferry Alert: Dock Apron Damaged- Ferry Service Resumption unknown Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route is still out of service until further notice.

There is no estimated time of repair to the dock apron yet. Until repairs are complete, there will be no loading and offloading of vehicle traffic. Maintenance crews are working to make the necessary repairs. WSF apologizes for the inconvenience and are advising alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island.

Expect longer than normal delays at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 11:10am on Monday, and will be updated as conditions change.