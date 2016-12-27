Ferry Alert: Crews Working to Repair Pt. Defiance Dock through Tuesday Morning

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route remains out of service through Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, due to ongoing dock repair at the Point Defiance terminal. Updates will occur as more information becomes available. Washington State Ferries apologizes for the inconvenience and advises alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island.

Expect longer than normal delays at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries

This message was posted at 0720 am on Tuesday, and will be updated as conditions change.