Ferry Alert: Dock Apron Damaged- Ferry Service Expected to Resume Friday Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route remains out of service through the morning of Friday, December 30 due to ongoing dock repair at the Point Defiance terminal. The damage to the dock occurred when the captain of the M/V Chetzemoka suffered a major medical emergency as the vessel was preparing to depart the Point Defiance ferry dock. The captain collapsed and hit the control panel as he fell, causing the vessel to break away from the dock and damage the dock apron. No passengers were injured, and the captain of the Chetzemoka is expected to make a full recovery.

However, the damage to the dock is significant, and as a result, the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route is expected to remain out of service until December 30 while crews work around the clock to repair the apron.

WSF apologizes for the inconvenience and advises alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Expect longer than normal delays at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 2:35PM on Tuesday, and will be updated should conditions change.