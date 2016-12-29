Ferry Update: Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah Route Suspended through Friday Morning Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

PD/Tah – Update – Route Out of Service Through Friday Morning The Point Defiance/Tahlequah route remains out of service through the morning of Friday, December 30, due to ongoing dock repair at the Point Defiance terminal.

The damage to the dock is significant, as a result of the Captain’s medical emergency 12/24. Crews are working around the clock to repair the apron.

WSDOT apologizes for the inconvenience and advises alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Expect longer than normal delays to continue through Friday at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 9:40am on Thursday, and will be updated as conditions change.