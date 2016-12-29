Ferry Alert: Ferry Service Expected to Resume Saturday Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Due to ongoing dock repairs at the Point Defiance terminal, the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route is now expected to remain out of service through Friday, December 30, and reopen Saturday, December 31. Washington State Ferry crews are working as quickly as possible to restore service, and WSF will provide updates as more information becomes available. In the meantime, please use alternate routes, Southworth and Fauntleroy, for travel to and from Vashon Island.

Washington State Ferries apologizes for the inconvenience, and thanks you for your patience and understanding.

Expect longer than normal delays at both the Southworth and Fauntleroy terminals until the Tahlequah dock is repaired.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 9:30PM on Thursday, and will be updated as conditions change.