New Year Holiday Ferry Schedule Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Happy holidays from Washington State Ferries! The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on its regular weekend schedule on Sunday, January 1 and its regular weekday schedule on Monday, January 2. Visit http://bit.ly/wsfschedule to see all sailing schedules.

The Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah route is expected to resume service Saturday, December 31. Until then, expect longer than normal delays on the Fauntleroy/Southworth/Vashon routes.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries

This message was posted at 12Noon on Friday, and will be updated as needed.