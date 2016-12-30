Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to K
KVSH 101.9FM – L to Z
FAUNT/VA/SW-REGULAR SAILING SCHEDULE JANUARY 1 AND 2.
December 30th, 2016 - Posted in Alerts
New Year Holiday Ferry Schedule Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
Happy holidays from Washington State Ferries! The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will operate on its regular weekend schedule on Sunday, January 1 and its regular weekday schedule on Monday, January 2. Visit http://bit.ly/wsfschedule to see all sailing schedules.
The Pt. Defiance/Tahlequah route is expected to resume service Saturday, December 31. Until then, expect longer than normal delays on the Fauntleroy/Southworth/Vashon routes.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries
This message was posted at 12Noon on Friday, and will be updated as needed.