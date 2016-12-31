Ferry Alert: Ferry Service is Back Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

Point Defiance dock repairs have been successfully completed and service on the Point Defiance/Tahlequah route returned Saturday morning 12/31, with the 5:55am departure from Point Defiance. Washington State Ferries thanks you for your patience throughout the unexpected terminal closure and asks that we all accept their apologies for the inconvenience this caused.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 6:10am on Saturday, and will be updated as conditions change. Happy New Year from Voice of Vashon.