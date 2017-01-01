SNOW ROUTE FOR METRO FOR ROUTE 118

Snow Routes This is information from King County Metro:

All routes in Metro’s Southwest snow area, which includes Vashon Island, are currently operating via their designated snow routing and may also be delayed due to weather, road and traffic conditions. This affects Route 118 which is Vashon Route.

It is not possible to know when a bus will arrive at a specific location, or to provide service updates at the individual trip or stop level.

Route 118 is not serving Vashon Hwy btwn SW 112 St & 103 Av SW (upper portion of parking lot hill), and south on 131 Av SW to Tahlequah (the Tahlequah loop).

Use regularly published timetables as a guide, check Metro’s online snow page for route updates, be aware of conditions in your area and be prepared for delays.

If you are traveling to Seattle, transit customers are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options.

Visit Metro’s Snow & Ice page and your route’s online timetable and snow route map for additional information.

Visit Metro Online for all transit information.

Thank you for your patience and for using Metro’s services. Travel safely This message was posted at 0830 on Sunday and will be updated as needed.