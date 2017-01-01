Voice Of Vashon
Vashon Island’s own public radio and television station.
About Voice of Vashon
VoV TV
KVSH 101.9FM – A to K
KVSH 101.9FM – L to Z
METRO ROUTE 118 – BACK TO REGULAR ROUTE
January 1st, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Snow Routes This is information from King County Metro:
All bus routes in Metro’s Southwest King County snow area including Vashon Island have returned to their regular routing.
Even though regular routes have resumed, buses may be delayed until weather and road conditions improve.
Thank you for your patience and for using Metro’s services. Travel safely.
This message was posted at 1130 on Sunday and will be updated as needed.