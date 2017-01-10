WATER TAXI CANCELLED DUE TO WIND

Water Taxi Cancelled Tuesday January 10.

Here’s a message from King Co. Water Taxi:

The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi is canceled for the remainder of the evening of Tuesday January 10th due to high winds at the Vashon terminal.

For more information, please visit the King Co Water Taxi website at:

http://www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx This message was posted at 5:14 PM on Tuesday 1/10/17, and will be updated as needed.