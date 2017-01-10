POWER OUTAGE ON MAURY ISLAND

Power Outage Reported on Maury Island This is a message from Puget Sound Energy:

Outage is reported on Maury Island. This is effecting 126 customers in and around SW 240th St and SW Point Robinson Road including customers as far south as SW 244th St.

The outage is currently under investigation.

This message was posted at 7:21 PM on January 10, 2017 and will be updated as needed.