Power Outage Reported on Maury Island This is a message from Puget Sound Energy:

Outages are reported on the north end of Vashon Island impacting 541 customers on both sides of Vashon Highway. Outages are report from neighborhoods north of SW 132nd pl to the ferry dock.

The outage is currently under investigation.

Power outages on north end of Vashon_ PSE Outage Map

This message was posted at 9:37 PM on January 10, 2017 and will be updated as needed.