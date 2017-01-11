Voice Of Vashon
WATER TAXI CANCELLED DUE TO WIND- WEDNESDAY MORNING
January 11th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Water Taxi Cancelled Wednesday Jan 11.
Here’s a message from King Co. Water Taxi:
Jan 11- The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi is cancelled this morning due to high winds.
For more information, please visit the King Co Water Taxi website at:
http://www.kingcounty.gov/transportation/kcdot/WaterTaxi.aspx This message was posted at 5:30 on Wednesday 1/11/17, and will be updated as needed.