POWER OUTAGES ON MAURY AND VASHON

Power Outage Reported on Maury Island This is a message from Puget Sound Energy:

Outages impacting approximately 1725 customers are reported on all of Maury Island and on Vashon along Cemetery Road from Vashon Highway on the east to the waterfront on the West. Outages are also reported on Vashon South of Cemetery Road and East of SW107th down to Quarter Master Harbor. This outage includes the entire Burton Peninsula.

The outage is currently under investigation.

This message was posted at 1:15PM on January 13, 2017 and will be updated as needed.