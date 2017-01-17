Voice Of Vashon
WATER TAXI SERVICE RESTORED
January 17th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
The Vashon route of the King County Water Taxi will be operating tonight on its regular schedule using the MV Doc Maynard.
This alert was sent on 1/17/2017 at 3:30PM and will be updated as needed.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries