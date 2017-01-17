Voice Of Vashon
Jean Bosch Remembered
January 17th, 2017 - Posted in Blog
Jean was a remarkable person with a wide span of abilities and a willingness to do whatever was necessary for the benefit of this community. She was devoted to the success of VoV, and every person who was fortunate enough to know her will greatly miss her smiling presence in their life.
~ Rik Reed, VoV Board President