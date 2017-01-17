Jean Bosch Remembered

January 17th, 2017 - Posted in Blog

Jean was a remarkable person with a wide span of abilities and a willingness to do whatever was necessary for the benefit of this community. She was devoted to the success of VoV, and every person who was fortunate enough to know her will greatly miss her smiling presence in their life.
~ Rik Reed, VoV Board President
