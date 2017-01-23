Makayla Estrada Weber is missing There is an active AMBER Alert for the state of Washington.

Age now: 9 years old Sex: Female Skin: Filipino Hair: Dark brown Eyes: Dark brown Height: 4 feet 5 inches Weight: 60 pounds Description: The child has long, dark brown hair with bangs. She suffers from selective mutism. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Last seen Jan 22, 2017 in Blaine, WA Vehicle:

2003 Toyota Corolla, Gray, 4 door License plate #228MJT The suspect took the child from New Westminster, British Columbia contrary to a custody order rendered in the Provincial Court of British Columbia. It is believed that the suspect entered the United States with the child via the Pacific Highway Border Crossing and was last seen in Blaine, Washington. The child suffers from “selective mutism” in which a person who is normally capable of speech will only speak with specific people she trusts. The child is shy and it is believed that she would not seek assistance from any stranger if she required help. The suspect’s intentions with the child are unknown, and police fear for the child’s safety.

If you have information, please contact:

Washington State Police Call: 253-538-3240 This message was posted at 2:45pm on Jan 23rd, 2017 and will be updated as needed.