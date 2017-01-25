WSF SERVICE TO AND FROM VASHON IS OUT OF SERVICE

Ferry service to and from Vashon is currently unavailable.

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

A mechanical problem with the operating slip has caused the it to be out of service at Vashon.

Repair crews are en route and will make repairs as soon as they arrive.

Service between Fauntleroy and Southworth is still available.

Updates will occur as information is available.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 11:30pm on January 25 2017, and will be updated as needed.