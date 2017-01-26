TRIANGLE ROUTE IS BACK

Ferry Alert: Ferry service to and from Vashon has returned.

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The mechanical problem with the North-End ferry dock has been repaired.

The ferries are running the triangle route.

For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 5:20 am on Thursday Jan 26 2017, and will be updated as needed.