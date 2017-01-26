Voice Of Vashon
TRIANGLE ROUTE IS BACK
January 26th, 2017 - Posted in Alerts
Ferry Alert: Ferry service to and from Vashon has returned.
Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:
The mechanical problem with the North-End ferry dock has been repaired.
The ferries are running the triangle route.
For more information, please visit the WSF website at:
http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 5:20 am on Thursday Jan 26 2017, and will be updated as needed.