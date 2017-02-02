Ferry Alert: Faunt/Va/SW – Sealth out of service for repairs Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Sealth is currently out of service until further notice for necessary repairs due to an issue with the steering. The Sealth is the #2 boat, please see the schedules below for affected sailings. Expect delays as the route is operating with the Kitsap and Issaquah in service. Updates will be provided as conditions change. WSF apologizes for any convenience.

http://www.wsdot.com/Ferries/Schedule/ScheduleDetailByRoute.aspx?route=f-v http://www.wsdot.com/Ferries/Schedule/ScheduleDetailByRoute.aspx?route=f-s http://www.wsdot.com/Ferries/Schedule/ScheduleDetailByRoute.aspx?route=s-v For more information, please visit the WSF website at:

http://www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries This message was posted at 4:40 pm on Thursday, Feb. 02, 2017, and will be updated as needed.