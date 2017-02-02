Ferry Alert: Faunt/Va/SW – Sealth back in service.

Here’s a message from Washington State Ferries:

The Sealth is currently back in service following earlier sailing cancellations due to a steering issue. The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route will continue to run the official 2 boat schedule and the Sealth will operate supplemental service due to the heavy vehicle traffic at the terminals . Expect continued delays as the route is returned to normal service. Updates will be provided as conditions change.

WSF apologizes for any convenience.

