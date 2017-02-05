COMMUNITY ADVISORY ~ SNOW STORM WARNING

Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service just concluded a Winter Storm Warning for central Puget Sound and Vashon from 18:00 this evening to 16:00 Monday. Vashon is in the center of the heaviest predicted snowfall area as you see on the image below:



As of midday Sunday: The prediction for Vashon is for total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches with heaviest intensity from evening and overnight into Monday morning. Snow has already started in some areas — earlier than expected — with storm spotters and airport weather stations reporting moderate intensity snow above 500 feet elevation in Olympia, Puyallup and Enumclaw.

Confidence level in the forecast of 3 to 6 inches is moderate. Forecasters ran 20 computer models just before today’s storm briefing. The average snowfall amount across the 20 computer runs for SeaTac airport was around 4 inches. Thus the moderate confidence in the 3 to 6 inch projection. The lead forecaster on the briefing indicated that it is unusual to get that high a confidence level for a Puget Sound snow event.

Snowfall amount for Vashon will greatly depend on the Fraser River Valley (Canada) flow of cold air and how far south it gets. The current forecast is for the flow to be far south of Vashon, meaning high likelihood of significant snow. The attached image shows a blue line for the southward extension of the Fraser River Valley cold air:

If you are monitoring Vashon-specific forecasts, the grids that produce that local information are still being updated as of 11:30am so they will likely be showing lower snowfall amounts for the next few hours until the new just-released heavier snowfall prediction can be incorporated into spot forecast pages.

For anyone commuting Monday: Forecasters say to expect difficult driving conditions for the Monday morning commute. There will probably not be any significant melting of snow at midday and there’s the chance for a convergence zone snowfall in the afternoon for central Puget Sound…so that suggests the Monday afternoon commute is also likely to be challenging. Temperatures will fall to freezing or near freezing overnight Monday meaning there could be refreezing and slick roads into midday Tuesday.

The National Weather Service official advice for a Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow reads “severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of snow are forecast that will make travel dangerous. Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.” You may hear some forecasts for strong winds. The current forecast indicates that the strong winds will stay to the north, Bellingham and San Juans. Not on Vashon.

This message was posted at 13:00 on Sunday and will be updated as needed.