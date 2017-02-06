SNOW STORM IMPACTS

Metro buses on Snow Route, School delayed opening, Power Outages PSE: There are multiple reported outages on Vashon Island, mostly on the west side Bethel Park, Cedarhurst, Colvos, areas around Cove Rd on the west end, and on the south end by Tahlequah.

Metro: All Routes in Metro’s Southwest King County snow area are currently operating via their designated snow routing and may also be delayed due to weather, road and traffic conditions.

It is not possible to know when a bus will arrive at a specific location, or to provide service updates at the individual trip or stop level.

Use regularly published timetables as a guide, check Metro’s online snow page for route updates, be aware of conditions in your area and be prepared for delays.

Transit customers are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options.

Vashon School District:

School is delayed 2.5 hours from regular start times. There also is no AM pre-school.

Check the VISD web page for any updates during the early morning.

This message was posted at 05:30 on Monday and will be updated as needed.