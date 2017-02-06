STORM ADVISORY

Storm Impacts Here are some messages from multiple agencies:

Vashon School District:

School is closed for Monday due to snow PSE: There are more than 2,000 customers without power from multiple reported outages on Vashon and Maury Islands, with the largest outage on the south end of Vashon Island.

Metro: All Routes in Metro’s Southwest King County snow area are currently operating via their designated snow routing and may also be delayed due to weather, road and traffic conditions.

During the snow storm:

* Keep listening to Voice of Vashon Standing By for updated information and instructions.

* Check on your neighbors if you can! Help people who require special assistance-infants, elderly people, those without transportation, large families who may need additional help in an emergency situation, people with disabilities, and the people who care for them.

* Avoid driving and other travel until conditions have improved.

* Avoid overexertion. Heart attacks from shoveling heavy snow are a leading cause of death during the winter.

* Keep up with local weather forecasts and be prepared when you go outside. Major winter storms are often followed by even colder conditions.

* Check on your animals and ensure that their access to food and water is unimpeded by drifted snow, ice, or other obstacles.

This message was posted at 07:40 on Monday and will be updated as needed.