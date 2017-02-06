SNOW ADVISORY

DRIVING IN THE SNOW Driving in the snow can be difficult and dangerous for drivers of all abilities.

Best advice? Don’t do it. Don’t drive in the snow unless it is absolutely necessary. And if you do go out, special winter weather driving techniques must be employed to prevent skidding, spin-outs and car collisions in the snow.

Before You Go Out Have enough of the following for each person:

-Blankets -Extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks, and wool hats -A windshield scraper and small broom for ice and snow removal -A small sack of sand for generating traction under wheels, and, of course, tire chains are highly recommended.

-A brightly colored (preferably red) cloth to tie to the antenna -A cell phone with a fully charged battery -Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water for each person Common Sense Stuff -Traveling in daylight is better than at night and take at least one other person with you.

-Let someone know your destination, route, and when you expect to arrive. If your vehicle gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.

-Avoid back road shortcuts. Stay on the main roads if possible.

-Remove Snow and Ice from the Car Windows -Before driving in a snow, remove all the snow and ice from the car windows, tail lights and headlights. In their haste, many drivers leave ice and snow on the car windows. This limits visibility.

-Snow is also more likely to stick to ice and snow that’s left on the windows, whereas snow accumulation will be limited when the windows are cleaned before driving.

-If you can, a full tank of gas will not only keep winter drivers safe and warm in the event of a stranding incident, but the extra weight will also improve the car’s performance in the snow.

Drive Slowly When Driving in Snow, Ice or Sleet Many drivers – especially drivers in a vehicle with four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive – tend to get over-confident when driving in the snow. Excessive speed is a primary cause of accidents during snow storms. Winter driving experts say that a “safe” speed while driving in the snow is about half the posted speed limit inmost cases – sometimes less.

So leave early, allow for some extra travel time and keep speeds down when driving in a snowstorm.

Avoid Sudden Changes in Speed -Gradual starts and stops are key when traveling in the snow.

-When driving in snow, ice or sleet, drivers should never slam on the brakes. Instead, tap the brakes or downshift, gradually coming to a stop. This will prevent skidding and it will prevent rear-ending collisions.

-Drivers should also avoid sudden accelerations, especially when accelerating from a stop.

-Stomping on the gas pedal causes the wheels to spin in the snow, often causing the car to get stuck.

-Also, when approaching a red light, start braking well in advance and try to stay rolling until the light turns green. Avoiding complete stops can help drivers avoid getting stuck in the snow.

-Keep a Shovel, Sand and Blanket in the Car – Just in Case Driving in the snow isn’t easy, and even the best drivers may get their car stuck in the snow. Keep a shovel on-hand so the snow can be removed from around the car’s wheels and keep a small bag of sand in the vehicle as well. Placing sand around the wheels when a car gets stuck can help provide much-needed traction.

If you have a car accident in the snow, it may not be safe to keep your car engine running – there goes your heat. So keep a blanket in the car to stay warm in the event of an emergency.

If you get stuck…

1. It’s better to stay in your vehicle and wait for help.

2. Do not spin your wheels. This will only dig you in deeper.

3. Turn your wheels from side to side a few times to push snow out of the way.

4. Use a light touch on the gas, to ease your car out.

5. Use a shovel to clear snow away from the wheels and the underside of the car.

