CARBON MONOXIDE WARNING

Symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure may include:

* Headache * Dizziness * Fatigue * Weakness * Confusion * Nausea Be aware! Carbon monoxide detectors (CO alarms) can alert you when the amount of CO in your home is approaching dangerous levels. Install them by bedroom entrances, in common areas and near areas containing fuel-burning appliances. If your home has multiple floors, install at least one per level.

When installing CO alarms within your home, carefully follow the manufacturer’s instructions regarding placement. Alarms must be positioned properly or they may be unable to adequately protect you from exposure.

Check your CO alarms regularly to be sure they are in working order.

Prevention tips To limit your exposure to carbon monoxide:

* Make sure that natural gas appliances are maintained and operated according to manufacturer recommendations.

* Never operate a gas grill or generator indoors.

* Don’t open the door of a gas oven to heat your home.

Carbon monoxide versus natural gas Both carbon monoxide and natural gas are naturally odorless and potentially harmful.

But unlike carbon monoxide, natural gas is injected with a “rotten egg” odor to help you detect leaks or exposure.

