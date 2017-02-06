POWER OUTAGE UPDATE

Update on Power Restoration This is information from Puget Sound Energy:

At this time there are approximately 3,700 customers without power on the Island.

That’s roughly 60% of the households, businesses and other types of electrical service connections. There are 80+ separate outage reports.

PSE indicates they have largely completed the first step towards restoration, which is initial assessment. That’s a step where they tabulate outages, their causes and what it will take to repair them. With that step finished, PSE will be able to begin estimating times of restoration sometime overnight. Restoration times, when they are known, will be posted on the PSE app and the Web outage map available at PSE.com.

The large number of small outages means it will take some time to completely restore power. Each individual outage requires material such as poles and wire be distributed to the scene, a crew dispatched to the location. Only then can the crew perform the actual repair work before moving on to the next trouble location.

The largest outage area on the Island at this time is Tahlequah up to around Reddings Beach and and along Vashon Highway to around 115th. A second large outage area is a wide swath either side of Vashon Highway from Cove to the North End. Also Dilworth and Glen Acres. Another major outage area is the south end of Maury Island.

If your power is out, report it to PSE even if you know it has already been reported by a neighbor. The reports help PSE assess the outage. In addition, if you had appliances or other heavy electricity usage working when the power went out, turn it off now.

That will help prevent surges when the power is restored.

Fortunately the weather is allowing thawing and that will reduce the load of wet heavy snow on trees which is the main issue causing outages. National Weather Service predicts rain overnight with a chance of some additional snow showers after midnight.

If there is a refreeze of snow and standing water, roads could be dangerously icy Tuesday morning.

Forecast for Tuesday is partly sunny with a high of 40 degrees and thus more thawing.

There could be more rain and snow showers on Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast for Wednesday night and into Thursday.

This message was posted at 17:35 on Monday and will be updated as needed.