UPDATE ON PSE RESTORATION, SCHOOLS, WEATHER

Community Update Here is the status as of Tuesday, February 7:

Puget Sound Energy says there has been progress in restoring power overnight. However, it will be a few days before full restoration has been achieved on Vashon. There are currently 1,521 PSE customers without power…about one fourth of Island households and businesses at more than 70 locations.

Current estimate for full restoration of power is midnight Thursday. Vashon has been one of the hardest hit in the PSE service area and more resources are being assigned. Six more repair crews will arrive this morning.

An earlier outage of the PSE electronic system for compiling outage information, a problem with a fiber optic cable, was repaired this morning and the online tools should be more accurate and updated more frequently. To find out the status of your power outage you can view the PSE online outage map at PSE.com/outagemap .

You can also view the map and report your outage with the MyPSE smart phone app.

Also, go to PSE.com/reportoutage to report your outage and get info on your outage status.

One challenge for PSE crews:

The large number of outages of neighborhood or individual customer local service.

Rather than restoring large areas at a time, crews are moving from location to location and resolving each of the problems one-by-one. That takes extra time.

Additional storm related info…..

– Vashon schools are on 2.5 hour late start today, Tuesday. There will be no morning preschool. School buses are on a late start snow route schedule.

– Vashon’s Metro buses have returned to normal routes.

– Widespread Comcast and CenturyTel outages are affecting telephone and Internet service.

If your Comcast or CenturyTel Internet or telephone service is down, you can get PSE power outage information by using your smart phone or listening to your home or car radio. Updates are available by signing up for the VoV Emergency Alert Service emails. By listening to 1650AM or to the free VoV streaming app. Or going to the VoiceOfVashon.org website or VoV Facebook page to read emergency alert bulletins.

Weather forecasters predict partly sunny skies today with a high of 40 degrees which should continue melting heavy snow from branches and help aid power restoration.

Rain, heavy at times, will move in late Wednesday.

This message was posted at 07:55 on Tuesday and will be updated as needed.