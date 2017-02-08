POWER RESTORATION UPDATE

Restoration Complete By Midnight

This is information from Puget Sound Energy:

The latest PSE report indicates that 100% power restoration should be complete around midnight tonight. That means the estimate received late yesterday is holding up.

There are around 1,000 customers still without power according to the latest information.

However, the online PSE outage map suggests the number may actually be quite a bit lower than that.

Weather forecast for the next seven days indicates above freezing temperatures so thawing should continue. High today in low 40s with an overnight low tonight in upper 30s. On Thursday the predicted high will be 51 degrees. Rain could be heavy at times over the next few days, particularly tonight.

This message was posted at 08:00 on Wednesday and will be updated as needed.