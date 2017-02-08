UPDATE ON PSE RESTORATION AND WEATHER

Community Update Here is the status as of Wed., February 8:

The Puget Sound Energy Emergency Coordination Center says 512 customers are still without power on Vashon. The latest estimated time for full restoration is now 6:00pm tomorrow, Thursday. For more specific information on power outages go to PSE.com/outagemap.

The National Weather Service has posted an advisory for minor coastal flooding due to a combination of high tides and low atmospheric pressure. The advisory covers

1:00am to 9:00am but the time of most effect will be from 4:00am to 6:00am. Historically, on Vashon this type of issue has occasionally caused flooding and thrown debris onto the roadway in especially low lying areas such as Portage. Rain will likely continue through tomorrow with as much more than an inch predicted to fall in the next 24 hours. The forecast calls for a seasonally warm high temperature in the low 50s tomorrow with south southeast wind of 8 to 17 miles per hour on Vashon. This message was posted at 06:29PM Wednesday and will be updated as needed.