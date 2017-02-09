ROADS, HOMES AND FLOODING

Vashon Hwy. Closed at 131st, landslides possible This is information from Washington State Ferries and King County Roads:

A fallen tree on Vashon Highway SW and 131st is obstructing access to and from the Tahlequah ferry terminal. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes if traveling along the southern end of the island. This is expected to create delays for drivers attempting to access both the Tahlequah and the North Vashon terminals. Updates will be provided as conditions change.

Some islanders are experiencing flooding in basements. King County Roads advises islanders to avoid flooding by clearing all storm drains of debris caused by recent storms. Report severe flooding by calling 911. One home on Bank Rd. is currently flooded; others may be at risk there and in other low lying areas.

Quartermaster Rd. is closed due to a landslide. Landslide potential is elevated due to ground saturation. Ground saturation also increases the potential for weakened trees to fall. Stay alert. Watch for fallen trees and downed power lines.

This message was posted at 11am Thursday morning and will be updated as needed.