Road Closure and Weather Watches Here is a message from Washington State Ferries:

Due to a mudslide on 103rd Avenue at Vashon Highway, drivers are advised to use alternative routes to the Vashon terminal. Crews are currently working to clear the road.

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds to start Friday morning at 8AM with winds lasting until Friday at 3PM. In addition the National Weather Service is cautioning Islanders in low lying areas of the potential for floods. Some flooding has occurred on Bank Rd. The severe weather alert has a coastal flood advisory in effect from 2AM Friday to 9AM Friday.

With the ground saturated, high winds pose the risk of weakened trees falling. Stay alert. Watch for fallen trees and downed power lines. Assume a downed power line is live and avoid it. Report power outages to Puget Sound Energy online at PSE.com or by phone at 1-888-225-5773.

This message was posted at 02:10PM Thursday and will be updated as needed.