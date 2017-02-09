ROAD CLOSURE AND WIND ADVISORY

103rd closed, high wind advisory This is information from PSE and King County Roads:

103rd Avenue SW on Vashon Island, near the north ferry terminal, is still closed due to a slide. Traffic is being rerouted during the evening commute and causing some delays.

Transit delays are likely near 103rd Av SW between Vashon Hwy SW and the Vashon Ferry Terminal due to the blockage.

Buses are being rerouted via Vashon Hwy SW with no missed stops.

Quartermaster Rd. is still closed due to a landslide. Landslide potential is elevated due to ground saturation. Ground saturation also increases the potential for weakened trees to fall. Stay alert. Watch for fallen trees and downed power lines.

With a high wind advisory in effect, PSE is cautioning there may be further power outages.

This message was posted at 8:05pm Thursday evening and will be updated as needed.