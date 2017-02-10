ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE

103rd Avenue SW on Vashon Island near the north ferry terminal will remain closed until 5 a.m. tomorrow morning (Friday, Feb. 10) due to a slide. From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. the roadway will be open to northbound traffic only in order to accommodate ferry rush hour traffic. At 9 a.m. the roadway will close so clean up crews can continue their work. Clean up is taking longer than expected due to the amount of debris including a large tree.” This message was posted at 0830 on Friday and will be updated as needed.