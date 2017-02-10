STATE WIDE OUTAGE OF COMCAST 911

Area Wide Outage of Comcast 911 Capability At this time, customers who have Comcast phone lines do not have the ability to dial 911. The alternative is to:

* Use your cell phone * Go to a neighbor who has a different land line carrier

When using either of these alternative methods, if you don’t get through the first time, dial 911 again.

This message was posted at 17:15 on Friday and will be updated as needed.